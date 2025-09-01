Sierra Ferrell Lifts Spirits With Message of Faith Before St. Louis “Lighthouse” Performance

Back in March 2024, Sierra Ferrell released her latest studio album with Trail of Flowers. The album appeared to strike a chord with not just fans but the music industry. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer walked away with several awards, including Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song for “American Dreaming.” And in 2024, Rolling Stone ranked Trail of Flowers No. 1 on the 30 Best Country Albums of 2024. While loving the accolades, Ferrell recently offered fans more than music when she delivered an encouraging message to those suffering.

Currently on her Shoot for the Moon Tour, Ferrell traveled to St. Louis for what seemed to be just another concert. But apparently, the singer had a message on her heart. Between songs, the singer d addressed the crowd, explaining, “In our life we are going through a lot. That’s kinda the deal in life.” She added, “For some people it doesn’t seem to be even easier just by the way they look, or want to be called, or what they wanna be and that’s not right, that’s not fair.”

Sierra Ferrell Urges Fans To “Stick To Praying”

With Ferrell traveling all over the country, the singer witnessed firsthand the struggles people were going through. And wanting them to be seen, she continued, “We are looking for answers and a lot of the time we don’t get any… so we gotta stick to praying. We gotta pray because that falls in the lines of us being magical yet again.”

Keeping her faith close to her heart, Ferrell declared, “I love God and I love Jesus, but I don’t like what people do in the name of God and I don’t like what people do in the name of Jesus.”

As the crowd erupted into cheers, Ferrell quickly got back to performing as she started to play “Lighthouse.” But for fans, they couldn’t get over the heartfelt message as comments included, “She is Magic. I respect her so hard.” Another person added, “God, I love her sooo much.”

While there to perform, Sierra Ferrell reminded fans that sometimes the greatest gift an artist can give is hope.

