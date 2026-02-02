Lady Gaga Brings Her Mayhem Ball to the Grammy Stage With Unforgettable Performance

Lady Gaga is bringing Mayhem to the Grammys. The pop superstar took the stage during the 68th annual ceremony, performing “Abracadabra” from her 2025 album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing an avant-garde black-and-red look complete with a massive headpiece, Gaga brought all the vibes of her world tour to the Los Angeles ceremony.

Gaga is no stranger to the Grammys stage. Her Sunday night performance was the first time since 2019 that the singer performed an original song at the ceremony. That year, Gaga performed “Shallow.”

She also took the Grammys stage in 2022, performing two Cole Porter songs in honor of Tony Bennett.

Then, in 2025, Gaga performed alongside Bruno Mars. The duo sang The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’” to honor those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Gaga isn’t the only A-list performer of the night. Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter are also set to take the stage.

Additionally, during a Best New Artist feature, this year’s nominees—Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—will perform.

The In Memoriam segment will also feature a performance from Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will lead a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, while Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in honor of D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

What to Know About the 2026 Grammy Awards

As for the nominees, Gaga is up for seven awards at this year’s ceremony. That’s a one-year record for the 14-time winner, who previously topped out at six nominations.

Gaga’s 2025 album Mayhem earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her song “Abracadabra” is competing in the Song of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Record of the Year categories. “Disease,” which appeared on Mayhem, is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Gaga’s seventh nomination comes courtesy of Harlequin, an album tied to her 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux. The soundtrack is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut tied for the second-most nominations of the year. The top nominee is Kendrick Lamar, who earned nine nods.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2026 Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images