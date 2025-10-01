Miranda Lambert Says Lainey Wilson Is “A Legend Already” in TIME100 Next Spotlight

Following in the footsteps of stars like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Trisha Yearwood, Lainey Wilson quickly became a top name in country music. Hoping to solidify herself as a country star, the singer completely took over the genre thanks to hit songs that included “Heart Like A Truck” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” And just last year, she won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album for Whirlwind. Continuing to expand her stardom, Wilson recently received yet another accolade when Miranda Lambert praised her for being placed on the 2025 TIME100 Next list.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those who might not know, the annual list celebrates the top 100 emerging leaders from all over the world. A few stars who made the list included actor Jonathan Bailey and even singer Tate McRae. With Wilson also landing on the list, Lambert took a moment to discuss not just her talent but her persona. “She is such a light. She’s funny and she’s fun, and she has a spirit about her that brings joy to any room she walks in.”

And while some stars tend to act for the camera, Lambert promised Wilson was the same person on and off the stage. “Knowing her off the stage and on, I feel like I’m looking at the same person all the time. That’s pretty rare. What she does doesn’t define her. Who she is defines her, and that’s real authenticity.”

[RELATED: Country’s Reigning Star Lainey Wilson Hosting 59th CMA Awards]

Lainey Wilson “Going 100 Miles An Hour” According To Miranda Lambert

While Wilson had the chance to rub shoulders with some of the top names in country music, Lambert knew her on a personal level as they collaborated on the song “Trailblazer” alongside Reba. Getting to see her talent, Lambert insisted, “She lives and breathes songs, and you can see that passion in her eyes; it’s all about the music for her, and she lets the music lead.”

Although Wilson hoped to add her name to the list of icons in country music, Lambert already labeled her a legend. “She’s a legend already. … I’m really proud of how she represents the lifestyle we both love and the music we both love. She’s out of the gate going 100 miles an hour.”

With accolades piling up and the respect of legends like Lambert behind her, Wilson is no longer just a rising star – she’s carving her place among the icons of country music.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)