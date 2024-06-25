Jelly Roll Moved to Tears After Young Fan Who Traveled 9 Hours To See Him Goes Viral

Jelly Roll makes music for everyone. Even the staunchest anti-country fans can’t help but tear up at his latest single, “I Am Not Okay.” The track perfectly encapsulates the rapper turned country star’s appeal: We may not be okay, but it’s gonna be all right—especially as long as Jelly Roll is singing to us. Recently, the GRAMMY nominee and his wife shared a heartfelt moment with a young fan who was especially moved by Jelly’s music.

Jelly Roll Was “Literally Starting To Tear Up” Seeing This Young Boy’s Excitement

Jelly Roll traveled to North Platte, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 22, to play NEBRASKAland Days. Seeing the “Halfway to Hell” singer perform live is always an emotional experience. This show was especially poignant for one young boy in the crowd.

The TikTok user @karleestclair shared a video of the boy tearing up as he sings along with Jelly Roll’s performance of “Son of a Sinner.” Making the moment even more special, the young fan was wearing a T-shirt with some of the song’s lyrics.

“His favorite artist was worth the 9-hour car ride,” St. Clair wrote in the text overlay.

The video didn’t need long to go viral, racking up nearly 500,000 likes in two days. The sweet moment even reached Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo.

“He is so sweet!” wrote the “Save Me” singer in a comment. “I literally starting to tear up watching him get excited – thank you for this”

Bunnie Xo also weighed in, simply commenting, “I love this sweet boy.”

Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Her “Cutest, Sweetest” Friend

In another example of Jelly Roll’s music bringing together unlikely parties, the singer-songwriter and Lainey Wilson are thick as thieves. The hitmaking duo teamed up for a version of Jelly Roll’s 2020 song “Save Me” that has racked up plenty of awards.

Put a microphone in front of either artists, and chances are they’ll bring up the other—always in a glowing manner. The “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer continued this trend when she gushed over her “brother” during an interview with ET at CMA Fest.

“Like, we share a very special bond and I’m just so thankful that he’s a part of country music,” ACM’s reigning Entertainer of the Year said.

“Isn’t he the cutest, sweetest thing ever?” she added.

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images