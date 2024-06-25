Watch Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Team Up for “Halfway to Hell” During CMA Fest

Music has a way of bringing people together. For instance, people from all walks of life will flock to see popular artists because they share a common love of music despite their differences. Jelly Roll, a reformed drug dealer and former hip-hop artist found a community waiting with open arms when he crossed over into country music. His collaborations with artists like Lainey Wilson and Dustin Lynch proved that. During CMA Fest, he added another country star to his list of collaborators when Keith Urban joined him onstage.

While performing on the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Jelly Roll surprised the crowd with his collab with Urban. “CMA Fest, I would like to bring back to the stage, my buddy Keith Urban right now,” he said to cheers from the packed stadium.

The two stars shared a handshake and hug before they ripped into “Halfway to Hell.” One of the best guitarists in the genre today, Urban showed off his chops while adding a little more fire to the hit single. Watch a clip of their high-energy performance below.

Jelly Roll Sends “Halfway to Hell” All the Way to the Top

Earlier this month, Jelly Roll landed his fifth career No. 1 with “Halfway to Hell.” He discussed what the new milestone meant to him during his CMA Fest performance. “I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio,” he said. “It’s a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I’ve never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible,” he added.

After years of releasing music and seeing no chart success, Jelly Roll landed his first No. 1 in 2021 with “Dead Man Walking” from Ballads of the Broken. It topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Then, his next three singles—“Son of a Sinner,” “Need a Favor,” and “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson—went to the top of the Country Airplay chart. Then, “Halfway to Hell” brought him his fifth chart-topper. His current single “I Am Not Okay” debuted at No. 23 on the chart dated June 22 and has plenty of time to climb.

