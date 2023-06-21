Dolly Parton Scores Second No. 1 on Classic Rock Songs Chart with “Bygones”

Written by Peter Burditt

Dolly Parton continues to accumulate musical milestones with her new single “Bygones” from her upcoming album Rockstar.

The song placed Parton in familiar territory, as the single reached the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. Parton also scored her second consecutive No. 1 self-penned rock song following previous chart-topper “World On Fire.” The song “Bygones” features a star-studded cast of musicians, including Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, and Marilyn Manson’s John 5.

Even though the top spot of anything is nothing new for Parton, she said the chart success is “such a thrill.”

“I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones’ is receiving!” Parton said in a release. “To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5. I also have to recognize my co-producer on the album and co-writer on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

The fact that Parton continues to complete the impossible within the music industry comes as no surprise, as the quintessential figure has graced the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts 26 times. Furthermore, Parton has reached the No. 1 spot on numerous Billboard charts with genres such as Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

In addition to the success of “Bygones,” Parton recently claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May with her previous single, “World on Fire,” also from the Rockstar album.

The Grammy Award-winning, Country Music and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member is set to release her album Rockstar on November 17. Prior to the release, Parton is heading to London to make media appearances promoting the album.



