The Best Version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Is Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Heard

Dolly Parton’s 1973 track “Jolene” is easily one of the most iconic songs of her entire career, garnering the country star multiple awards and inspiring countless covers and response songs in the decades since. But I’d argue that the best version of “Jolene” isn’t the original or the wide range of covers from artists like Beyoncé and the White Stripes.

In fact, the best version of “Jolene” was never released by an artist, Dolly or otherwise. A YouTube user uploaded their digitally altered version of the track in the early 2010s, slowing down the original song to 33 RPM instead of 45.

The Best Version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

YouTube user @goodlittlebuddy first posted the slower version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” to the video-sharing platform in 2012. Rather than playing the track back at its original speed, 45 RPM, the song slowed down to 33 RPM, lowering the pitch and significantly changing the groove. While the original “Jolene” is upbeat and dancey, the 33 RPM version is somewhat somber and melancholy.

Parton’s signature soprano voice lowers to a haunting tenor. But because only the speed (and, subsequently, pitch) of the song is different, the track still features all of Parton’s distinctive trills and vibrato. Within this lower vocal range, the melody becomes even more heartbroken and introspective, seemingly matching the lyrical content better.

When I first heard this slower version of “Jolene” shortly after its arrival to YouTube, I wasn’t sure if it was a cover by a different artist. It was unlike anything I had ever heard before, and given how it came to be, that makes sense. The voice in this moody, vibey version is technically one that doesn’t exist, but it fits the song perfectly. Even the background vocals, which are also lower in pitch, become more expressive and powerful.

Of course, it’s hard to beat the original. And notable artists like Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene” also stand on their own. However, I’d argue that a 33 RPM version of Parton’s “Jolene” is the best for its infectious groove, atmospheric instrumentation, and plaintive vocals. If Parton’s 1973 version was trying to dance the pain away, then this slower version opts to wallow in it.

Dolly, Fast Forwarded

Revisiting the 33 RPM version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” also reminded me of a time when the country star achieved the opposite effect in live performance. Rather than slowing down one of her songs, Parton and her backing band often speed up “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” from 45 RPM to 78. Incredibly, they can accomplish this effect live, with Parton affecting her already high, warbling voice to have an even faster and more nasal vibrato.

The results are surprisingly effective and an amusing testament to Parton’s sense of humor. Her 78 RPM version of “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” might not be as groovy as the 33 RPM version of “Jolene,” but somehow, Parton’s voice sounds just as natural at either speed. I suppose that’s what happens when you have one of the most iconic voices in country music history.

Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage