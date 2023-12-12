Jelly Roll Reflects on His Transformation from a “Very, Very Insecure” Young Man to the Person He Is Today

Last week, Jelly Roll appeared on The Daily Show with guest host Charlamagne Tha God. During their conversation, they discussed Jelly’s recent CMA Win, his Grammy nominations, and the message he wants to spread with his music. At one point, the CMA New Artist of the Year revealed how he remains humble in the face of his current success.

During the conversation, Charlamagne said, “It feels to me, and I’m only getting this from what I see you post on socials, the more you blow up the more it seems like you want to be around your family and your dog and your loved ones. Am I reading that correctly?”

“Yes, sir,” Jelly Roll replied. “I want to anchor myself in family. I think it’s the root of everything we do. Plus, I’m gonna be real with you, we’re a little tribe and they’re my best friends. My favorite human on earth is my wife.”

Jelly Roll’s Drastic Change

Later in the conversation, the Breakfast Club co-host brought up the story about Jelly Roll asking The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney if he wanted to fight in 2010. “I’m embarrassed to say, that’s a true story,” the “She” singer admitted.

Then, he revealed why it happened. “I was fresh out of jail and … I was just very, very insecure,” he said. “What I love to talk about the most about this part of the story is the who I was and who I am thing. God has really softened my heart,” he added. “It was all about ego, man.”

Then, he revealed how he transformed from an angry and insecure young man to the person he is today. “Taking the time to love myself. Learning to listen to myself… I do the work. I go to therapy and I take it very seriously.” He also credits his relationship with God for his growth and development as a person.

More than anything, Jelly Roll said, a change of perspective changed his life. “I quit searching to be happy and started searching to be useful. That’s when everything changed for me,” he revealed. “I want to be a man of service. I want to help people, I want to lead people in the right direction.” Then, he added, “I tore people down for decades. Now, I just want to lift them all up.”

