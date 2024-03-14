Jelly Roll Shares Important Advice for Those Thinking About Getting Tattooed

Jelly Roll is far from the only country artist with a collection of tattoos. At this point, he’s not even the only country singer with a face tattoo. However, he is, without a doubt, the most heavily tattooed artist in the genre. In a recent video, he talked about his ink and admitted that he hates most of it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Jelly Roll was on the cover of GQ. Along with the editorial feature, the “Save Me” singer also sat down to do some video content with the publication. In a recently-released video, he took viewers on a tour of his tattoos. In the clip, he shows off some of his least favorite ink and talks about tattoo mishaps. He also shared some hard-won wisdom for those thinking about getting their first tattoo.

[Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken Tour: Get Tickets]

Jelly Roll’s Advice for First Tattoos

Jelly Roll admitted that he hates most of his tattoos. He doesn’t want others to feel the same about their ink collection. With that in mind, he shared some important advice for those who are thinking about getting their first tattoos.

Near the end of the video, Jelly Roll shared hard-won wisdom. “Don’t just think about what you’re tattooing on your body. Think about who is tattooing on your body. Pick one artist, spend as much money as you can on the greatest artist you can afford,” he said. “If you can’t afford the artist you want right now, start putting money in a coffee can until you can. Do not cheap yourself,” he added.

“I think about it all the time,” he continued. “We will buy a $200 pair of Jordans and not think twice about it. We’ll buy a $1,000 iPhone on a payment plan and not think twice about it. We will spend all this money on stuff we’re gonna upgrade next week. But as soon as a tattoo dude is like ‘I want $1,000 an hour’ we’re like ‘Get away from me,’” he added.

Then, he summed up his advice. “I would say find an incredible tattoo artist, pay the money, take your time, and let them build something for you that is beautiful,” he said. “I tell people I regret my tattoos but I would not not get tattoos. If I had it to do all over again, I’d have went from the tips of my fingers to the back of my head. But I would have got with the best artist on earth and took my time,” he concluded.

Featured Image by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.