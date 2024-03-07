Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Shutting Down Her Spicy Site: “Best Decision I’ve Ever Made”

Jelly Roll is one of the biggest names in country music today. Most fans know that he has a checkered past. His road to fame was paved with drug sales and substance abuse. However, some may not know that his wife, Bunnie Xo, was a high-paid escort before they got married. After that, she ran an OnlyFans that made her stacks of money. She got out of that line of work a year ago. Recently, she took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday (March 6), Bunnie Xo took to Facebook to share a post from March 6, 2023, that read “Just officially shut down my spicy site. What a fun ride that was. On to the next bag, baby.” Alongside that post, she wrote a caption celebrating her first anniversary of being away from that line of work.

“Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry. I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life and leave behind the money I was making,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business. But I had faith and let God have it and he made sure I made it back tenfold,” she added. “So thankful for all of you who believe in me and sub to my Patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod, and engage daily with me. THANK YOU,” she concluded.

Bunnie Xo Clarifies Things for Jelly Roll’s Fans

She noted that she had been out of the sex work industry for a year in the original post. However, she and Jelly Roll have been married for seven years. Many fans reached out to ask her to clarify how she was still in the industry while married. So, she made another post to clear the air.

“A lot of people seem to be confused as to how I just retired from SW last year because I’ve been married for seven years lol. So here’s the answer. I’m an open book and don’t mind letting y’all know,” she began. “I have always worked and made money on my own. When I married J, I refused to give up my independence and rely solely on him,” she wrote.

She went on to say that Jelly Roll didn’t have a problem with what she was doing noting that he never asked her to give it up. “He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, ‘One day, baby, you won’t have to do this anymore.’”

On to the Next Bag, Indeed

She went on to explain that she started her Bunnie Xo brand in 2018, using the money she made from sex work. Then, in 2020, she stopped seeing clients and having “sugar daddies.” That’s when she started her OnlyFans. The site, she said, made her millions of dollars. “It was crazy the amount of money that site made me in such a short time,” she added.

Then, in 2022, her non-spicy brand started really taking off. “My business Bunnie Xo started making just as much money—if not more than my SW money. So, I couldn’t justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much,” she explained.

“I also didn’t want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet,” she added. “But my husband never once asked me to give up anything in my life.” She went on to say that getting out of that industry and focusing on her brand has been the best decision she has ever made.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy