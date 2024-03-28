Bunnie Xo Reflects on How a Breakup Made Her and Jelly Roll’s Relationship Stronger

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are country music’s new power couple. They seem almost inseparable. When he goes on tour, she comes along. If he is at an awards show, she’s on his arm. On social media, they seem to be one of the most loving and supportive couples in or out of the public eye. However, things haven’t always been kittens and rainbows for the pair. Recently, Bunnie reflected on a breakup they went through in 2018 and how it led them to where they are today.

Earlier this week, Bunnie took to TikTok to share a video of the couple. In the text on the screen, she shared her gratitude for the rough patch that made their relationship stronger in the long run. “Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas, & you coming to get me back would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote.

“We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016,” she added. “Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh,” she concluded.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s Wild Ride

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have had a wild ride. They weathered several storms and are now sitting on top of the world. He is one of the biggest names in country music and she hosts a popular podcast with an incredibly successful merch line.

At one time, the couple couldn’t remember their wedding anniversary. They went back and forth on it. One thought they were married on August 30. The other believed they tied the knot on August 31. Finally, they decided to renew their vows and set a new date.

They said “I do” for the first time in the summer of 2016 in Las Vegas. Last year, while they were in Sin City together, they decided to do it again. “I was like, ‘Everybody talks about the seven-year itch. Why don’t we call it the seven-year stretch?’ We’ll just go out there and double down,” Jelly Roll said of the vow renewal.

Now, they have a great story and a for sure wedding anniversary. “It’s officially—I think—September 1. And September 1 felt right because we thought it was between the 30 and 31, so I said, ‘Well, now we can just both be wrong and set it on the first.’ Even money that way,” Jelly Roll said.

