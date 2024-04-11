Bunnie Xo’s “Arrival” at the CMT Awards Was Jelly Roll’s Proudest Moment

Jelly Roll is everywhere these days, and never without his wife Bunnie Xo. Whether she’s defending him online from TV hosts or jubilantly celebrating his iHeartRadio win, the podcaster always shares in her man’s spotlight. But Bunnie is more than just a country star’s wife. The model and entrepreneur has carved out a name and brand for herself. This became obvious at Sunday’s (April 7) 2024 CMT Music Awards.

“You’re a Seat!”: Jelly Roll Is Over the Moon For His Wife

Jelly may have officially upgraded to “legend” status during the recent CMT Music Awards. The hip-hop artist turned country star scored nominations for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year. He took home all three trophies. According to CMT, Jelly Roll is the first artist to take home the Male Video of the Year Awards two years in a row in a decade. He joined Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney in that category.

Still, Jelly said his proudest moment of the night was seeing a seat reserved specifically for his wife. Bunnie had a big role to play as well. She served as CMT’s official backstage correspondent during the ceremony.

“The coolest moment I’ve had this entire process is … when I walked out, they had a placard with my name for where my seat was and then her placard,” Jelly told Billboard. “I was like, ‘You’re not a plus-one no more, baby! You’re a seat!’”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married for eight years, and both are consistently effusive with their affection and praise. “Papabear your voice is an instrument of healing & the world is your choir,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host wrote on Instagram. “I LOVE YOU IN THIS LIFETIME & EVERY OTHER ONE IM LUCKY TO BE BY YOUR SIDE IN.”

Jelly Says He’s Ready to Act

Jelly chose the word “unbelievable” to sum up his last year when asked by Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. But he’s not done conquering the world yet. During the interview, Jelly revealed his dream to follow in the footsteps of another rapper-turned-country star-turned movie star — Post Malone.

“I know it sounds weird and I’ll probably be really bad at it. But dude, wouldn’t it be cool?” said the “Need a Favor” singer.

Kelly suggested the “Son of a Sinner” singer get his foot in the door with an Oscar-winning song. “Stop, baby, stop. Listen, is that how we sneak in?” Jelly Roll said. “I’m OK with taking my time and walking through back doors, that’s for sure.”

Featured image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT