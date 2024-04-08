Bunnie Xo Shows Gratitude to Fans After Jelly Roll Wins Big at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll went into last night’s (April 7) CMT Music Awards with three nominations. He was up for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year. By the end of the night, he had taken all three trophies. He also delivered three impassioned acceptance speeches. Last night, after the show, Bunnie Xo took to social media to share her gratitude with the fans.

Jelly Roll’s fans have always been the center of his success. This was true long before he crossed over into country music and will continue to be true for the entirety of his career. Last night was a great example of his large and loyal fanbase showing up and speaking out. Fans voted for the winners of every category at the CMT Music Awards. The show basically exists to give the fans a a voice. Last night, they screamed “Jelly Roll” and the world heard them.

Bunnie Xo Shows Her Love to the Fans on Social Media

Neither Bunnie nor Jelly is shy about showing love to the fans who continue to change their lives on a regular basis. Last night was no different. She took to TikTok to share a video contrasting her casual attire with her stunning red carpet look. In the caption, she thanked everyone for making last night a success.

“We brought THREE HOME BABY!! We owe it all to you guys,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “THANK YOU & THANK YOU CMT FOR LOVING US,” she added alongside three trophy emojis.

Jelly Roll Thanks the Fans

Jelly Roll has a history of great acceptance speeches and he delivered three of them last night. However, there’s no denying that his first speech was the emotional highlight of the night. He won Performance of the Year for “Need a Favor” at last year’s CMT Music Awards. In that speech, he started by thanking the fans and ended it with tears.

“This is a moment I want to take to thank the fans for everything they have done for me,” he began. Then, he went on to thank God, Bunnie, and his daughter who was at home last night. “Last year, I was invited to perform at my first awards show and I walked on this stage and I sang ‘Need a Favor’ for the first time on national television right here,” he recalled, his voice cracking with emotion.

He didn’t try to hide the emotion in his voice. Instead, he explained it. “What I’m emotional about is, in the last year you have changed my life in every way I would have thought my life could be changed,” he said.

