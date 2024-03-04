Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming tour is coming up fast, and fans still have a chance to get last-minute tickets to see The Boss himself live. The tour will span the United States as well as a number of tour dates in Canada. The E Street Band, who have been Springsteen’s backing band for decades, will also be headlining the tour.

The next tour date will kick off on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center. Pending additional dates, the final tour date will be on November 22 in Vancouver, Canada at the Rogers Arena. Any of the tour dates on the Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour were dates in 2023 that had to be postponed due to Springsteen’s hospitalization for peptic ulcer disease.

If you’re in need of last-minute tickets to see Springsteen live, you have some options. Currently, tickets are available for general sale via Ticketmaster and Viagogo for international dates. Stubhub is also an excellent option as well.

We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets as the platform often has tickets to shows available after they have sold out. Stubhub is also protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about illegitimate tickets or potential scams. And it looks like there are a ton of tickets still available on all three platforms for Springsteen’s tour!

Get your tickets now to see Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 tour before they’re gone!

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

September 7 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

September 13 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

October 31 – Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

November 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

November 6 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

November 9 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

November 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

November 16 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

November 19 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

November 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

