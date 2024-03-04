Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming tour is coming up fast, and fans still have a chance to get last-minute tickets to see The Boss himself live. The tour will span the United States as well as a number of tour dates in Canada. The E Street Band, who have been Springsteen’s backing band for decades, will also be headlining the tour.
The next tour date will kick off on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center. Pending additional dates, the final tour date will be on November 22 in Vancouver, Canada at the Rogers Arena. Any of the tour dates on the Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour were dates in 2023 that had to be postponed due to Springsteen’s hospitalization for peptic ulcer disease.
If you’re in need of last-minute tickets to see Springsteen live, you have some options. Currently, tickets are available for general sale via Ticketmaster and Viagogo for international dates. Stubhub is also an excellent option as well.
We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets as the platform often has tickets to shows available after they have sold out. Stubhub is also protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about illegitimate tickets or potential scams. And it looks like there are a ton of tickets still available on all three platforms for Springsteen’s tour!
Get your tickets now to see Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 tour before they’re gone!
Bruce Springsteen 2024 Tour Dates
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
March 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
March 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
April 4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
April 18 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
September 7 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
September 13 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards
October 31 – Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
November 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
November 6 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
November 9 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
November 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
November 16 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
November 19 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
November 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
Photo by Mike Coppola
