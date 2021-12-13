Jennifer Hudson Shares New Christmas Cover, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Gosh, do we love us some Jennifer Hudson.

On Friday (December 10), the legendary singer and performer debuted her latest single, a holiday cover of the Darlene Love song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“It’s no secret that Christmas is my favorite time of year and one of the things I love most about it is the holiday music,” Hudson told People. “For me, it’s all about creating a feeling of love and warmth to celebrate the season, so I hope this song can do just that for everyone, especially my amazing and persistent fans who have been asking for that Christmas album!”

Hudson tweeted about the release, writing, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” My Christmas gift to #Teamjhud ! From my heart to yours !! I hope you’ll add it to your favorite holiday playlists as u enjoy the season with the ones you love ! Link in bio!”

The new song features Hudson’s signature big voice—watch out Mariah! This version may be a new classic. Check her performance below.

In addition, American Songwriter recently talked to the singer and actress about her recent role in the film, Respect, a biopic about the life and career of the great (and probably world’s best) singer, Aretha Franklin. During that conversation, Hudson told us about her religious faith and how her relationship to that, like Franklin’s relationship to it, helps her through her challenges.

“The thing that instantly comes to mind is [Franklin’s] faith. That’s what helped her get through the pressures. That’s what helps me get through the pressures. And telling stories. And women who are strong powerful figures like that, the faith is the base and that to me was her base. That was something that needed to be present throughout the entire portrayal. For me, that represents her. That was the premise and base of who she is.”