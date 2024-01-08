Jennifer Lopez Teases New Wedding-Themed Song and Ben Affleck’s Reaction to the Music Video

It’s wedding bells for Jennifer Lopez at least in song form anyways. The pop singer recently dished on a new wedding-themed song she’s working on. Lopez has created a marriage-filled music video to accompany the tune.

Speaking with Variety, Lopez said that the single off her upcoming album Can’t Get Enough was 22 years in the making. The song was inspired a lot of ways by her relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The two originally got engaged in 2002 but ended up separating in 2004, not making it to the altar. The two married in 2022 after reconnecting.

“I think it might surprise some people. It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love … I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings,” Lopez told the outlet. Lopez has been married four times but admits that it’s all part of the journey. “Again, I don’t take myself too seriously I think that life is a crazy journey where you fall down and you get back up, and you keep trying and you never give up.”

Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez’s Biggest Supporter

Affleck doesn’t seem to mind Lopez’s video being inspired by their relationship. According to Lopez, the actor is one of her biggest supporters. She said, “He sees me as an artist. He knows that I’m going to express myself. He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated.”

However, previously in an interview with Variety, Lopez admitted both experienced negative experiences when their relationship became the subject of the media in the early 2000s. In the years since, they’ve learned to deal with their emotions.

“But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” she said.

Lopez decided to use art and music to share her own thoughts on her romance. She said, “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,”

