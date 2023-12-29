Jermaine Jackson of The Jackson 5 Accused of 1988 Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

While most notable for his time in The Jackson 5, singer Jermaine Jackson also nurtured a prosperous solo career with albums like Don’t Take It Personal and Let’s Get Serious. But now, the singer finds himself at the center of a lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident dating back to 1988.

According to the suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jackson faces allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual abuse, and rape. The person behind the allegations is a woman named Rita Butler Barrett. She claims in the lawsuit, obtained by People, that she “suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress” from her interaction with Jackson. Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. were named co-defendants with Jackson.

In the lawsuit, Barrett claims that she knew Jackson for years due to connections within the music industry. At the time of the alleged incident in 1988, Barrett recalled how Jackson, now 69, came to her home, without invitation, and forced his way into the residence. According to the suit, “Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the suit alleges, adding, ” … During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life.” The suit claims the assault ended when Jackson considered himself “satiated.”

Lawsuit Claims Gordy Helped Jackson

According to the lawsuit, Barrett revealed the alleged assault to Motown chief Berry Gordy the next day. At the time, the suit alleged, Barrett’s husband Ben was working closely with Gordy, and she believed the label founder had a working relationship with Jackson at the time of the assault. Instead of helping her, Gordy allegedly helped cover up the incident, the suit claimed. Barrett insisted the forced silence was to “prevent disclosure of information relating to the abuse for the purpose of profit and preservation of reputation.”

Jeff Anderson, Barrett’s attorney, declared his client was a victim who “suffered an egregious and violent sexual assault.” He added in a statement the legal action resulted from Barrett’s “power and the declaration of it when she learned something could be done under the law, and she found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others.”

A representative for Jackson did not immediately return People’s request for comment on the allegations.

