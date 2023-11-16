R&B Singer Cassie Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of Rape and Abuse

R&B singer Cassie, born Cassandra Ventura has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The suit alleges Combs subjected Ventura to years of rape and abuse. Her legal team filed the suit in New York today.

According to a Rolling Stone report, Ventura alleges that Combs raped and physically abused her over the last decade. The suit states that Combs began his pattern of abuse in 2005. He reportedly gave a then-19-year-old singer alcohol and drugs.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs did much more than introduce the singer to illicit substances and sexually assault her. He also reportedly beat her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes. He filmed those forced interactions and pleasured himself while doing so. More recently, Ventura alleges that Combs forced his way into her home in 2018 and raped her.

The suit names Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment, Epic Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC, and others as codefendants.

Ventura also released a statement about the lawsuit. “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said. Additionally, the singer stated that the approaching expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act spurred her to come forward. “It became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Ben Brafman, Combs’ lawyer gave a statement to Rolling Stone. He stated that Combs denies all the claims, calling them “offensive and outrageous.” Furthermore, Brafman alleges that Ventura threatened to write a “damaging book” about Combs if he didn’t pay her $30 million. The lawyer stated that the lawsuit “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies,” was Ventura’s way of seeking a “payday” while damaging Combs’ reputation.

One of Ventura’s lawyers, Douglas Wigdor, painted a different picture. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence,” he said in a statement. “Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)