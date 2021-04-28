Jessie Ware Previews ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ Deluxe With New Song, ‘Please’

Jessie Ware is not ready for the sun to set on her What’s Your Pleasure? album. With a deluxe edition (titled What’s Your Pleasure: The Platinum Pleasure) arriving June 11, the UK pop singer-songwriter previews the release with a sultry, free-for-all new club track called “Please.”

I want a place / Where golden moments last forever, she coos over bursts of disco-pop. Face to face, you look like someone I could treasure, ah ah / I can’t help it when the vision lifts / ‘ Cause I wanna be next to you.

The song, co-written with Shungudzo Kuyimba, Danny Parker, and James Ford, is “full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch and kiss,” Ware says in a press statement. “A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending. I had such an amazing response to the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet.”

I told you new music was on the way….



Please



28.04.21



Hear it first on @bbcradio2 @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show tomorrow from 7.30am! X pic.twitter.com/uuEJkAzuad — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) April 27, 2021

What’s Your Pleasure: The Platinum Pleasure edition, containing six brand new songs, is now up for pre-order.

Check out the complete tracklising below: