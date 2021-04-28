Jessie Ware Previews ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ Deluxe With New Song, ‘Please’

Jessie Ware is not ready for the sun to set on her What’s Your Pleasure? album. With a deluxe edition (titled What’s Your Pleasure: The Platinum Pleasure) arriving June 11, the UK pop singer-songwriter previews the release with a sultry, free-for-all new club track called “Please.”

I want a place / Where golden moments last forever, she coos over bursts of disco-pop. Face to face, you look like someone I could treasure, ah ah / I can’t help it when the vision lifts / ‘ Cause I wanna be next to you.

The song, co-written with Shungudzo Kuyimba, Danny Parker, and James Ford, is “full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch and kiss,” Ware says in a press statement. “A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending. I had such an amazing response to the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet.”

What’s Your Pleasure: The Platinum Pleasure edition, containing six brand new songs, is now up for pre-order.

Check out the complete tracklising below:

  1. “Spotlight”
  2. “What’s Your Pleasure”
  3. “Ooh La La”
  4. “Soul Control”
  5. “Save A Kiss”
  6. “Adore You”
  7. “In Your Eyes”
  8. “Step Into My Life”
  9. “Read My Lips”
  10. “Mirage”
  11. “The Kill”
  12. “Remember Where You Are”
  13. “Please”
  14. “Impossible”
  15. “Eyes Closed”
  16. “Overtime”
  17. “Hot and Heavy”
  18. “Pale Blue Light”
  19. “0208”
  20. “Adore You” (Endless Remix)

