Lana Del Rey Cues Up Eighth Album, ‘Blue Banisters’

Chemtrails Over the Country Club isn’t even two months old, and its creator Lana Del Rey is eyeing the follow-up. The pop singer-songwriter took to social media late last night (April 27) to announce her eighth studio record, titled Blue Banisters, is coming July 4.

Upon release, Chemtrails Over the Country Club premiered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 75,000 SPS. Initially, Rey immediately teased an album called Rocky Candy Sweet to be released June 4, followed a few weeks later with a teaser photo for a song called “Blue Banisters.” It remains unclear if RCS is the working title for Blue Banisters, or if fans will be treated to two brand new records this summer.

Following a January story, published on Harper’s Bazaar, citing “her success is built on cultural appropriation,” Del Rey took to her Instagram Stories later in March. “Just want to thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” she posted with bright red text over the article. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.”