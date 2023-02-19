Jewel’s National Anthem and Outfit Earns Praise; Post Malone Performs Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

Jewel, a former Utah native, wowed fans on Sunday (February 19) with her performance of the National Anthem as well as her outfit, which included jerseys from several NBA teams.

The performance came ahead of the annual NBA All-Star game, which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. With her signature warbling voice, Jewel performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for fans on the court and those at home who tuned in to watch the annual NBA showcase.

Not to be outdone, Salt Lake City resident Post Malone performed for fans during the All-Star game, which was taking place in the home of the league’s Utah Jazz team.

Malone performed several of his hits, including the song “Rockstar,” which he recorded originally with the artist 21 Savage, who was also in attendance Sunday. Malone, who has helped with the advertisements for the game, performed just before tip-off.

In addition, singer Jully Black performed the Canadian National Anthem, “O Canada.”

And the league celebrate the Afrobeats genre with a performance by artists like Burna Boy during halftime.

Check out clips of the hip-hop star, Black and Afrobeats being introduced, shared via fans on Twitter, here below.

