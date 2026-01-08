For Jim McBride, he never forgot growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, during the 1950s. At the time, he remembered how much his parents loved country music. And every Saturday night, the family would gather around to listen to the Grand Ole Opry. Although a fan of country music, McBride turned that love into a career that brought him hit songs like “Chasing That Neon Rainbow” and “Chattahoochee.” Sadly, while his legacy will always be remembered, McBride passed away at 78.

The news of McBride’s passing was shared by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Given the impact the songwriter had on country music, his home state honored his timeless legacy. The Hall of Fame shared a picture of McBride, explaining how many stars turned to the songwriter for inspiration. “Jim’s songs have been recorded by legends such as Johnny Cash, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Alabama, Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Kris Kristofferson, Randy Travis, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, Toby Keith, Dwight Yoakam, and many more.”

While a top songwriter in country music, McBride’s talents brought him more than a few awards. According to the Alabama Hall of Fame, “His honors include a CMA Song of the Year Award, numerous accolades from ASCAP, BMI, NSAI, NARAS, CMA, AMA, ACM, Billboard Magazine, his induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, and his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Jim McBride Revealed The Meaning Behind “Hoochie Coochie”

Although he helped write hit song after hit song, nothing compared to the legendary “Chattahoochee.” Released by Alan Jackson, McBride and the country star joined forces to celebrate the river that runs between the Georgia/Alabama border.

According to McBride, “Alan’s hometown of Newnan is relatively close to the Chattahoochee River, so I knew he would be familiar with it. So I started just fooling with the guitar and I got the first two lines and a little melody… He spit out the next two lines almost immediately. They just came right out.”

When released, “Chattahoochee” landed No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It also brought Jackson awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the CMA Awards. But no matter the accolades or fame, McBride never forgot the one line that confused fans all over the world.

“We got so many phone calls that Alan got tired of them, and he said, ‘Call Jim.’ So I’m getting phone calls from all over the country wanting to know what a hoochie coochie is.”

For those who might not know what a “hoochie coochie” is, McBride set the record straight, insisting, “A county fair strip show.”

(WHNT News 19, 2026)