Jimmy Eat World Announce Fall Tour Amid Festival Dates

Along with their previously announced appearances at Riot Fest and Four Chord Music Festival, Jimmy Eat World has plotted a North American tour slated for this September. Fellow indie outfit Charly Bliss will join them across the tour.
The Something Loud Tour will begin in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 8. Other stops along the run include Minneapolis, Albany, and Toronto. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 3, at 10 AM local time with a presale beginning June 1. See the full dates below.
The outfit is also headed to Europe and the UK this year, including support dates with The Get Up Kids, Together Pangea, and the reunited emo veterans Jejune.
Along with their headlining dates, Jimmy Eat World also has a slew of festival shows scheduled for this fall including billings at Oceans Calling and the newfound When We Were Young Festival taking place on October 22, 23, and 25. The festival will bring together a host of “emo” spearheaders for three days of nostalgic hits.
The band shared their most recent album, Surviving, in 2019. Last year, lead singer Jim Adkins released a graphic novel based on a single from the album titled Jimmy Eat World: 555.
Check out the upcoming Jimmy Eat World tour dates here below.
Jimmy Eat World 2022 North American Tour Dates
September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live
September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival
September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
September 13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National
September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON – History
October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
