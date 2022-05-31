Jimmy Eat World Announce Fall Tour Amid Festival Dates

Along with their previously announced appearances at Riot Fest and Four Chord Music Festival, Jimmy Eat World has plotted a North American tour slated for this September. Fellow indie outfit Charly Bliss will join them across the tour.

The Something Loud Tour will begin in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 8. Other stops along the run include Minneapolis, Albany, and Toronto. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 3, at 10 AM local time with a presale beginning June 1. See the full dates below.

The outfit is also headed to Europe and the UK this year, including support dates with The Get Up Kids, Together Pangea, and the reunited emo veterans Jejune.

Announcing the Something Loud Tour!!! We'll be joined by @charlybliss. Tickets on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10am local time. https://t.co/iQ6jkzDhn2 pic.twitter.com/kCFy307OGI — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) May 31, 2022

Along with their headlining dates, Jimmy Eat World also has a slew of festival shows scheduled for this fall including billings at Oceans Calling and the newfound When We Were Young Festival taking place on October 22, 23, and 25. The festival will bring together a host of “emo” spearheaders for three days of nostalgic hits.

The band shared their most recent album, Surviving, in 2019. Last year, lead singer Jim Adkins released a graphic novel based on a single from the album titled Jimmy Eat World: 555.

Check out the upcoming Jimmy Eat World tour dates here below.

Jimmy Eat World 2022 North American Tour Dates

September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September 13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Photo by Kate Cauthen for American Songwriter Magazine