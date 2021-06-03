Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Just two weeks after announcing its return to Chicago’s Grant Park, July 29-Aug. 1 at full capacity, the Lollapalooza 2021 day-by-day lineup was revealed, in addition to the sale of one-day general admission, VIP, and Platinum tickets.

On July 29 artist Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Orville Peck and more will perform, while Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G and more will take the stage on July 30. Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander and more will perform on July 31 with Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland and more closing out the four-day festival on Aug. 1.

This year, Lollapalooza welcomes music fans of all ages, including children kids aged 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

At full capacity for 2021, the festival is keeping in accordance with current local public health guidelines with full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results required of all attendees. Those who are not fully vaccinated will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before attending each day of the festival.