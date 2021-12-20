Jingle Ball Miami Cancelled Due to Omicron Variant Concerns

Sunday (December 19) was supposed to be the day the Jingle Ball tour hit the Miami-Fort Lauderdale region of Florida in a celebration of songs and performances.

Instead, however, the show was cancelled due to the increasing numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and there would be no show at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

In a statement on Twitter, iHeartRadio wrote on Sunday, “Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball.

“Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase.”

iHeartRadio added: Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund within 3 to 30 days. If you have any issues, you should reach out to your point of purchase.”

Originally, the concert lineup in Miami was to feature artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, and more. However, Doja Cat, Megan, and others already had to drop out of the show.

Doja Cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 and members of Megan Thee Stallions’ team were reportedly exposed to the virus, as well.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” the 26-year-old Doja Cat began in a statement posted to social media.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!”

Doja Cat retweeted the iHeartRadio announcement, adding a heart on Twitter.

With that, the Jingle Ball tour concludes as the Miami show was meant to be the final stop of the 2021 tour. Onto next year!