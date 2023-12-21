Watch: Joey Fatone Serenades Audience Alongside Pentatonix With *NSYNC’s ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays’

With Christmas just a few days away, families are in full swing as they prepare for Santa’s arrival. Given the time of year, Christmas music dominates the airwaves as people continue to get into the holiday spirit. And while most enjoy the classics and remember what it was like as a kid on Christmas day, the a cappella group Pentatonix continues to give new life to holiday favorites. Recently, celebrating their The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year, the group decided to give fans an early Christmas gift by welcoming *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone to the stage.

In the video below, Pentatonix performs on stage as fans sway to the music. That is until member Scott Hoying introduces the crowd to a special guest, Fatone. With fans erupting as he walked on stage, the singer didn’t miss a beat as he performed “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” with the band. Although it has been years since Fatone took the stage in front of roaring fans, the singer seemed to find his way through the song gracefully.

Posted online, the video quickly gained over 23,000 likes with many commenting about the experience. With some comments coming from fans in attendance, one person wrote, “Just as my old teenage “n sync mania” self was about to calm down after being revived after the VMAs and trolls, y’all just want to make me act up again.” Another *NSYNC fan suggested Fatone needed more solos. “Omg how did Joey not get more solos when he was in *Nsync? Amazing!!!”

Will Joey Fatone Ever Perform With *NSYNC Again?

As for those who happened to be at the performance, a fan surprisingly apologized to Pentatonix for forgetting their “flashlight” directions due to Fatone coming to the stage. “Dear Pentatonix, I would like to apologize that we all forgot the directions of what we were supposed to do with our flashlights because we were all freaking out about Joey Fatone being there. Love sincerely!”

Showing the power that *NSYNC continues to generate, the question remains – will there ever be a reunion tour? With the success of Trolls Band Together and their new song “Better Place”, the question doesn’t seem to be will but when.

