John Hiatt Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Singer/songwriter John Hiatt’s upcoming summertime tour is already selling out fast, and for good reason. Hiatt is known for being an incredible live performer, and An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt promises to show a stripped-down, intimate version of the “Have A Little Faith In Me” singer without supporting acts.

The John Hiatt 2024 Tour will begin on May 3 in St. Louis, Missouri at City Winery. The tour will close on June 17 in Pascagoula, Missouri at Grand Magnolia Music Hall.

Tickets are going fast for John’s 2024 Acoustic tour! Don’t miss out on an incredible night of music. Secure your spot now by visiting https://t.co/Q3qPB5e0El pic.twitter.com/HFHTGBzBCp — John Hiatt (@johnhiattmusic) March 8, 2024

Fans of the singer/songwriter have some options when it comes to buying tickets, even for sold-out dates. Ticketmaster seems to be the main platform for buying tickets to the John Hiatt 2024 Tour, but Stubhub is another great option. Since StubHub is a secondary ticketing platform, you might just get lucky and find tickets for sold-out dates, plus tickets that are cheaper than face value. And with Stubhub, you don’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets.

John Hiatt is known for his eclectic music style that draws influence from new wave, country, blues, and beyond. He’s been nominated for nine different Grammy Awards and is a legend in the music industry. This tour is likely to show a quiet, focused version of Hiatt that fans may not have seen before.

The John Hiatt 2024 Tour is selling out fast and many dates already have few tickets available. Get your tickets ASAP before it’s too late!

May 3 – City Winery – St. Louis, MO

May 5 – SPACE – Evanston, IL (Sold Out)

May 6 – SPACE – Evanston, IL (Sold Out)

May 7 – SPACE – Evanston, IL (Sold Out)

May 9 – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI (Sold Out)

May 10 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA

May 11 – City Winery – NYC, NY (Sold Out)

May 12 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA

May 14 – The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

May 15 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

May 17 – The Music Box at Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ

May 18 – The Newton Theatre – Newton, NJ

May 20 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD (Sold Out)

May 21 – The Weinberg Center for the Arts – Frederick, MD

May 23 – Infinity Music Hall – Hartford, CT

May 24 – Opera House at Boothbay Harbor – Boothbay Harbor, ME

May 25 – – City Winery – Boston, MA

May 26 – Shalin Liu Performance Center – Rockport, MA

May 28 – Waterville Opera House – Waterville, ME

May 30 – The Warehouse at FTC – Fairfield, CT

May 31 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

June 1 – Westhampton Beach PAC – Westhampton Beach, NY

June 2 – The Colonial Theatre – Laconia, NH

June 4 – Kleinhans Music Hall – Buffalo, NY

June 5 – Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY (Sold Out)

June 7 – Nashua Center for the Arts – Nashua, NH

June 8 – Greenwich Odeum – East Greenwich, RI (Sold Out)

June 9 – Jane Pickens Film & Event Center – Newport, RI

June 10 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA (Sold Out)

June 13 – Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center – Sandy Springs, GA

June 14 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

June 15 – The Key West Theater – Key West, FL

June 17 – Grand Magnolia Music Hall – Pascagoula, MS

