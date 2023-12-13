‘The Voice’: Mac Royals’ Last-Chance Performance of “I Wanna Know” Not Enough to Advance to Finale

The Voice Semi-Finals came to an end last night (December 12). The final five contestants will move on to compete in the finale. Unfortunately, that means that four singers had to pack their bags and go home after the show. Mac Royals was one of the four to get voted out despite his powerful voice.

Last week, Royals performed “Love T.K.O.” by Teddy Pendergrass. It was a solid outing. However, he didn’t receive enough votes to move on to the next round. As a result, he competed for the Instant Save. He sang Joe’s “I Wanna Know” for his right to stay on the show. Unfortunately for Royals and his fans, Jacquie Roar won the save vote. Watch Royals’ final performance below.

Fans React to Mac Royals Being Voted Off The Voice

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on last night’s results. When it came time to vote for the Instant Save, many shared their votes with the world. One fan tweeted, “America, you have one job. Don’t mess this up. Vote for Mac Royals.”

When the final results came in and Roar moved on to the Finale, more fans took to socials to react. “R&B singers never stand a chance on this show and it’ll break my heart every single time,” one fan wrote. “Mac Royals, you deserve the world!”

Another fan shared their displeasure, saying, “Mac Royals leaving The Voice is SICK! THEY ALWAYS DO THIS.”

One fan is hoping the singer sees success outside the show. “Can someone please explain to me WTF Mac Royals did not make The Voice Finale? I pray to God he has a career similar to Jennifer Hudson after leaving American Idol,” they wrote.

For context, Jennifer Hudson was a finalist on the third season of American Idol in 2004. However, she only placed seventh. Two years later, she made her film debut in Dreamgirls as Effie White. That role brought Hudson her first Academy Award. Since then, she has seen massive success in music, film, television, and theater. She is the youngest woman to be an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner.

