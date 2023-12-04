Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 24

There will be a new episode of The Voice tonight. More importantly, it’s the first night of the Live Shows. The final 12 contestants will battle it out for a spot in next week’s Semi-Finals. The tension is high and the competition is heating up as Season 24 rolls steadily toward the Finale later this month.

Fans can watch a new episode of The Voice tonight live on NBC. The action starts at 8/7c. Additionally, those who don’t have cable can watch the show live on FuboTV and the NBC app. It will also be available to stream starting tomorrow morning on Peacock. In fact, fans can binge the entire season on Peacock to get ready for the coming rounds.

The Competitors on Tonight’s New Episode of The Voice

The coaches and their team members have come a long way since the Blind Auditions. Fans have watched with bated breath as favorites went home, coaches made big steals, and saves kept worthy competitors on the show. Now, 12 talented singers remain.

John Legend was the last coach to bring his team to the Playoffs. After six stellar performances, he had a tough decision on his hands. In the end, he decided to take Mac Royals, AZAN, and Lila Forde to the next round.

Team Reba built a strong team. The country icon is looking to take home a win in her first season as a coach. To do so, she chose to take Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and Jacquie Roar. Many fans are putting their support behind Leigh. The 16-year-old Missouri native is the youngest contestant in the Live Shows. More importantly, she’s a powerhouse singer with the stage presence of a much older, more seasoned performer.

Team Gwen is coming into the Live Shows with a strong and eclectic team. Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, and BIAS will represent Stefani in the coming rounds. At the moment, Massey seems to be the favorite on Team Gwen. He started the season with Team Niall before losing in the Battles. However, Stefani saw something special in him and wanted to keep in the competition. Fans will see if that decision pays off in the coming weeks.

