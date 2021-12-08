The Voice Top 8 Eliminations: Who Was Saved and Who Went Home?

Season 21 of The Voice is winding down and heating up—on Tuesday night (Dec. 7), the bottom four contestants from the top eight went head-to-head for an instant save round.

Kicking things off, Team Blake’s Lana Scott performed Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” embracing the homespun tenderness of the tune while bringing out some raw emotion on the high notes.

Following Scott, a Team Legend favorite, Joshua Vacanti, took the stage for an impassioned performance of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” With a rich vibrato, huge, full-bodied tone, and palpable emotion, Vacanti demonstrated the breadth of his talents.

Then, the father/son duo and Team Ariana contestants, Jim and Sasha Allen brought amazing, sunshiney vibes onto the stage with a performance of Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl.” Trading lines back and forth while blissfully harmonizing on the choruses, the Allens brought the tune to life—and the younger Allen, Sasha, certainly had some fun sliding onto his knees with the final line “It’s a bitch, girl!”

But the evening reached its true peak when another Team Legend favorite, Jershika Maple, took the stage. Performing Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “Break Every Chain,” the 24-year-old brought the house down with her inimitably inspired presence and powerhouse vocals.

In the end, the fans were only able to save one of these four contestants—and Jershika won the vote, meaning she’ll move on to the Top 5 next week. Watch the announcement below.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC