John Lennon Guitar Sells for Nearly $3 Million After Being Lost for Over 50 Years

While gaining fame with the Beatles, John Lennon helped the band become iconic as he wrote songs alongside Paul McCartney. Even today, the writing duo is considered one of the most successful in history. His love for music and writing also gained him a spot in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While expressing his talents in music and films, he sadly passed away in December 1980 when a fan murdered him. With his legacy continuing, it appears his Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar recently snagged an impressive $2.9 million at auction.

For any Beatles fan, they remember the famous guitar from Lennon and how it surprisingly vanished over the decades. Using the guitar in the 1965 film Help, the guitar also helped shape the song” You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”. According to reports, the instrument landed in the hands of musician Gordon Waller who eventually passed it on to a colleague. Although many believed the instrument lost to time, nearly 50 years later, it resurfaced.

Placed for sale at an auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, the chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, David Goodman, discussed the historic sale. “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have set a new world record with the sale of John Lennon’s lost Hootenanny guitar. This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon’s enduring legacy.”

John Lennon And The Beatles Getting Their Own Films

Thrilled about getting the chance to bring the famed guitar back into the spotlight, Goodman added, “[The sale] symbolises what we do best at Julien’s – creating opportunities for people to reconnect with the cultural touchstones that have shaped the moments that matter most throughout their lives.”

As for the Beatles, Sir Sam Mendes looked to make a film about the Beatles. But instead of one massive film, he wanted to make a film about each member of the famous band. The films would focus on McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Speaking with Deadline, he said, “We went out to Los Angeles just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm. The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way.”



(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)