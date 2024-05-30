New John Lennon & Yoko One Documentary ‘One to One’ to Feature Footage from Historic 1972 Concerts at Madison Square Garden

A new documentary titled One to One: John & Yoko focuses on the lives of John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono in New York City during the turbulent year of 1972. The movie, which was made with the cooperation of Lennon’s estate, was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

The documentary’s centerpiece is Lennon’s One to One Concerts, which took place on August 30, 1972, at Madison Square Garden. The two shows were the only full-length performances Lennon ever gave after the breakup of The Beatles. John was accompanied at these concerts by Yoko, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant’s Memory, and some special guests.

The documentary features fully restored footage of the shows, with remixed audio produced by John and Yoko’s son, Sean. The film also boasts previously unseen video and unheard audio from Lennon’s archives. The material includes phone calls and home movies recorded by Lennon and Ono themselves.

Lennon and his wife moved to New York City in 1971. By ’72, they were residing at an apartment on Bank Street. The film offers an intimate look at their lives at this time, including the couple’s artistic, social, and political activities. According to Peter Worsley, one of the doc’s producer, part of the movie is set inside a replica of the Bank Street apartment that was constructed specially for the project.

Statement from the Director

“I wanted to make a film that surprises and delights even the most dedicated Lennon and Ono fans by focusing on one transformative period in their lives and telling the tale through their own words, images and music,” said Macdonald. “Built around the beautiful 16mm film footage of the only full-length concert John gave after leaving the Beatles I hope the film will introduce the audience to a more intimate version of John and Yoko—while also reflecting their politically radical and experimental sides.”

Meanwhile, Sean Ono Lennon says of the flick, “Kevin’s documentary brings completely fresh insight into my parents’ lives during their Bank Street and early New York years, showing first hand their unwavering dedication to promoting peace and non-violence during a turbulent era of unrest, corruption and unnecessary war.”

Statement from Mercury Studios Exec Alice Webb

One to One: John & Yoko is executive produced in part by Mercury Studios.

“This film is ultimately a story of radical hope,” the company’s CEO, Alice Webb, said in a statement. “It is an honest and intimate look at a pivotal year in John and Yoko’s lives—a melting pot of politics, youth culture, self-growth, and spine-tingling artistry.”

More About Macdonald

Macdonald won the Best Documentary honor at the 2000 Oscars for his film One Day in September. Other films he directed include Being Mick (2001), Touching the Void (2003), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Marley (2012), and Whitney (2018).

No word yet on when One to One: John & Yoko will premiere.