John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Release Duet, “Wasted Days”

Big-name songwriters alert!

Wednesday, September 29, Two of the biggest names in music—John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen—have released a new single together, “Wasted Days,” which will be on Mellencamp’s forthcoming new LP release, slated to drop in 2022.

The new song, which is the first single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming new (as of yet untitled) record, is also the first time the two songwriting titans have come together formally on a track.

The video for the song, directed and produced by filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, was filmed in New Jersey, the Boss’ home state, and features the two men strumming acoustics and playing cards, singing with their signature growl and gravely voices.

Photo by Taryn Weitzman

Main photo John Mellencamp by Marc Hauser