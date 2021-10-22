Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and More Raise Over $77 Million for Charity in One Night

When you have names like Sir Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, along with the Jonas Brothers and other influential folks like comedian, Bowen Yang, there is always hope for something good.

That’s exactly what happened at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City this week on Wednesday (October 20) when these stars helped to raise around $77.5 million in one night for the Robin Hood Benefit, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization.

According to the New York Post, McCartney didn’t sing but was on hand to help. Springsteen sang to the some-3,000 attendees, Alicia Keys performed and the Jonas Bros. concluded the evening’s affair. In the end, tens of millions were raised for the charity.

The annual Robin Hood Benefit Gala had been on hiatus since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The charity was created by a hedge fund manager and, as such, many Wall Street folks were on hand along with former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and other political hopefuls. Past performers include Lady Gaga.

For the gentleman of a certain age—McCartney and Springsteen—the event marks but one more big event in a full year.

McCartney has been in the news due to a forthcoming memoir about his life and career, as well as a documentary series about his famed band, the Beatles, directed by Oscar-winner, Peter Jackson, called, The Beatles: Get Back.

Springsteen just concluded a podcast series with Former President Obama and a collaboration with songwriter John Mellencamp.

Photo by Rob DeMartin