You Just Can’t Lose Somebody Like That Without a Few Tears”: Carrie Underwood Reflects on the Death of Her Late Friend and Their Lasting Bond

Although exploring a career as a solo artist, Brett James found his calling when it came to songwriting. Throughout his career in the music industry, he wrote for stars like Tim McGraw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lorrie Morgan, Miranda Lambert, Bon Jovi, and even the Backstreet Boys. Some of the top credits included “When The Sun Goes Down” for Kenny Chesney and “The Truth” with Jason Aldean. While getting the chance to create a lasting friendship thanks to “Jesus Take The Wheel”, Carrie Underwood offered a touching tribute to her late friend.

On September 18th, country music took a moment to remember James when he, his wife, and his stepdaughter passed away in a plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina. Still processing the heartbreaking news, Underwood used her SiriusXM channel Carrie’s Country to remember the legacy he left behind.

Not only playing the songs he helped write, Underwood considered the decision part of the healing process. “I chose to make this countdown about remembering Brett James, because I feel like it is healing. It is celebratory… it’s just fitting. You know, he’s gonna be missed so much by anybody that knew him. It’s gonna be weird writing and not having him on the schedule.”

Carrie Underwood Knows She Will See Brett James “Again Someday”

With James helping shape the career of Underwood, she knows he would never be too far away. “We can take everything that we have learned from Brett with us and continue to write amazing songs, maybe inspired by him. But I hope you all enjoy the countdown.”

With Underwood breaking down when speaking about James, she apologized to fans. But at the same time, she admitted, “You just can’t lose somebody like that without a few tears.”

Besides the countdown, Underwood also posted a collage of pictures of James and herself over the years on Instagram. Sharing not just his talent but style, she wrote, “Brett was the epitome of ‘cool.’ I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long. I always loved hearing him sing “Cowboy Casanova” because a sassy girl anthem should’ve sounded ridiculous coming from a macho dude like him, but somehow, he even made that cool.”

Reminding fans that each day is a gift, Underwood didn’t see his death as the end, promising, “I’ll see you again someday.”

