Randy Newman Releasing Expanded Version of Acclaimed 1983 Album ‘Trouble in Paradise,’ Featuring Demos & a Rare Live Performance

Randy Newman’s acclaimed 1983 album Trouble in Paradise will be reissued in expanded form on October 17. The album, which was the lauded singer/songwriter’s seventh studio effort featured no hit singles, but it did include perhaps Newman’s most famous tune, the anthem “I Love L.A.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The expanded version of Trouble in Paradise, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available as a two-CD set and digitally. The collection features a newly remastered version of the original 12-track album, plus 13 previously unreleased demos from the sessions. The second disc features Un Samedi en Décembre, a recording of a live-in-the-studio concert Newman did for French television in December 1982 that was previously unavailable in the U.S.

[RELATED: Randy Newman Sells Music Catalog and Song Rights to Litmus Records]

Un Samedi en Décembre captured Randy playing a career-spanning selection of his songs, mostly solo on piano. He was accompanied on a few tunes by a string section. Among the songs he performed were “Sail Away,” “Short People,” “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today,” “You Can Leave Your Hat On,” and the Trouble in Paradise track “Christmas in Cape Town.”

Separately, Trouble in Paradise will be released as a 180-gram vinyl LP as part of the Rhino Reserve audiophile series. The LP can be pre-ordered at Rhino.com and also will be available in independent retailers.

In addition, Trouble in Paradise: Demos, a limited-edition vinyl LP featuring the 13 demos from the deluxe reissue, will be released on November 28 as part of the 2025 Record Store Day Black Friday sale. The disc will be available exclusively at select independent music shops.

More About Trouble in Paradise and the Expanded Reissue

Trouble in Paradise was released in January 1983, and peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard 200. The album, which was produced by Russ Titelman and Lenny Waronker, featured contributions from an impressive cast of studio musicians and guest artists.

Paul Simon duets with Newman on a song called “The Blues.” “I Love L.A.,” meanwhile, features backing vocals by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie. Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, keyboardist David Paich, drummer Jeff Porcaro, and percussionist Lenny Castro played on many of the album’s tracks and also contributed backing vocals to “I Love L.A.”

Don Henley and Bob Seger sang backing vocals on “Take Me Back” and “Christmas in Capetown.” Linda Ronstadt, Jennifer Warnes, and Wendy Waldman also sang on “Christmas in Capetown,” as well as on “I’m Different.” Rickie Lee Jones was among the backing singers featured on the song “Miami.”

Among the demo recordings featured on the bonus disc is one for a song titled “Big Fat Country Song (Something to Sing About).” Newman eventually transformed that tune into “I Love L.A.” after Henley suggested that he write a song about his hometown. While it celebrates the city, it also features an undercurrent of Newman’s trademark dark wit and sarcasm.

“I Love L.A.” has gone on to become an unofficial theme song of Los Angeles. Over the years, it has been used to promote the 1984 Summer Olympics, in various commercials, at sporting events, and more.

“I’m happy that it brings people so much happiness,” Newman says of his song. “The little ironies that I have in there are ignored, but not unnoticed by lots of people. They get it.”

Trouble in Paradise (Expanded Edition) CD Track List:

Disc One:

Original Album

“I Love L.A.” “Christmas in Cape Town” “The Blues” “Same Girl” “Mikey’s” “My Life Is Good” “Miami” “Real Emotional Girl” “Take Me Back” “There’s a Party at My House” “I’m Different” “Song for the Dead”

Demos

“I Love L.A.”* “Christmas in Cape Town”* “The Blues”* “Same Girl”* “My Life Is Good”* “Miami”* “Real Emotional Girl”* “Take Me Back”* “There’s a Party at My House”* “I’m Different”* “Song for the Dead”* “Big Fat Country Song (Something to Sing About)”* “Rainbow”*

Disc Two: Un Samedi en Décembre

“Ragtime” “Louisiana 1927” “It’s Money That I Love” “Sail Away” “Old Man on the Farm” “Love Story” “Short People” “Christmas in Cape Town” “Rednecks” “Baltimore” “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today” “You Can Leave Your Hat On” “Marie” “Ragtime”

* = previously unreleased.

(Courtesy of Rhino)