Sheryl Crow Announces the “Love Now Sessions,” a Series of Intimate Acoustic Shows in Nashville Benefiting Local Charities

Sheryl Crow will play a series of six intimate monthly benefit concerts at the historic Woolworth Theatre in Nashville. The acoustic shows, dubbed the “Love Now Sessions,” will raise money for Crow’s recently launched Love Now foundation.

According to a statement, the charitable organization’s mission “is to build relationships with administrations, teachers and social workers in local public schools to be able to meet the needs of those in the community who are often overlooked and unseen.”

The monthly concerts are scheduled for six upcoming Tuesdays. The dates are October 21, November 11, December 16, January 13, February 10, and March 3. Sheryl will be accompanied at the gigs by her longtime collaborator, guitarist/singer Tim Smith, and some surprise guests.

Tickets and VIP packages for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. CT. A fan pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. CT. To purchase tickets and for more information about the concerts, visit SherylCrow.com.

Crow’s Video Message About the New Concert Series

Crow posted a video message on her social media pages about what inspired her to do the “Love Now Sessions” series.

“There’s a great theater downtown that I’m going to use to play a bunch of acoustic songs to raise money,” she said. “I tell my kids all the time, ‘You just need to walk through life and look around and ask yourself, Where can I be helpful?’ So I’m putting my money where my mouth is, and I’m gonna be raising money for things that I know around Nashville need some love and some financial support. So … once a month [we’ll be] playing music, having special guests, and it’s gonna be awesome!

Crow’s Other Performance Plans

Prior to launching her series of “Love Now Sessions” performances, Crow has one other confirmed show on her schedule. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on October 18. That event will be a gala celebrating the venue’s 25th anniversary.

Other Recent Crow News

Crow’s most recent musical release is a politically charged single called “The New Normal,” which came out in July. Sheryl recorded the track with her longtime backing band, The Real Lowdown.

Crow’s latest studio album, Evolution, was released in March 2024. It included a duet with Peter Gabriel on a cover of Gabriel’s 1992 song “Digging in the Dirt.”

