John Prine Tribute Week ‘You Got The Gold’ Rescheduled for Fall 2022

The You Got Gold series of tribute shows honoring the late-legend John Prine originally scheduled for October 3-10—what would have been his 74th birthday—has been postponed to fall 2022.

The decision to reschedule, the statement from Oh Boy Records said, “was not made lightly.” Prine, a prolific songwriter and beloved member of the Nashville community passed away in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. The highly-anticipated You Got Gold concert series was set for October 2021, hoping that it would once again be safe to gather in groups to properly celebrate Prine’s 73 years of life. However, given the rise of case numbers and rapid spread of the Delta variant, Prine’s wife, Fiona, and son Jodi made the difficult decision to push the events back a year for the sake of safety.

“This event is extraordinary in the sheer number of artists, crews, and fans that are planning to travel and gather together,” the statement said. “In light of how John died, we just could not reconcile pushing forward and adding any undue stress and anxiety during an already fraught season.”

The statement continued, “Our family wanted nothing more than to gather with you all and remember John together. We very much look forward to seeing you all next year when we can gather safely and joyfully, and truly be together as a big family and community to remember and celebrate the life and songs of one extraordinary man.”

Net proceeds from this year’s You Got Gold were intended to benefit the Prine family’s newly created 501c3, The Hello In There Foundation, and this year’s selected grant recipients—Nashville-based non-profits Room In The Inn and Thistle Farms. Although this year’s events are now postponed, the foundation will move ahead making gifts to both organizations and looks forward to completing its full charitable commitments next year. The family foundation will announce additional fundraising efforts this fall in response to critical needs in the aftermath of nationwide natural disasters and Afghan refugee resettlement programs.

Purchased tickets remain valid for October 7-12, 2022. Those unable to attend next year may seek a refund at the point of purchase. Rescheduled show dates can be found, on the website.

Watch the video from Prine’s wife Fiona and son Jodi, below.