With More Than 50 No.1 Hits, Songwriter Ashley Gorley Reigns Atop The Country Charts

In August of 2020, Ashley Gorley landed his 50th No.1 single on country radio and his first as part of Round Hill Music with LOCASH’s “One Big Country Song.” The Kentucky native and Belmont alumnus earned his first chart-topper in 2006 with Carrie Underwood’s “Don’t Forget To Remember Me,” followed shortly after by Underwood’s “All-American Girl.”

In 2011, he launched Tape Room Music which has earned countless hits on country radio as well as cuts by notable pop artists like Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, and Charlie Puth. In the years since, Gorley has cut hit singles for Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Sam Hunt, and more.

“It’s 50 No. 1s but it’s on 25 or 30 different artists, so that’s something that really keeps me energized and I’m really proud of,” Gorley told American Songwriter in a 2020 interview. He made history as the only songwriter of any genre to earn 50 No.1s on Mediabase and Billboard Airplay singles charts.

After hitting his major career milestone last year, Gorley continued his momentum into the new year. As of September 7, the sought-after songwriter entered his eighth week at the top of the MusicRow Songwriter Chart. The weekly MusicRow chart uses algorithms based upon song activity according to airplay, digital download track sales, and streams.

His reign is currently based on the performance of seven active hits of his that are currently charting: “Beers On Me” (Dierks Bentley, Hardy & Breland), “Country Again” (Thomas Rhett), “Give Heaven Some Hell” (Hardy), “Sand In My Boots” (Morgan Wallen), “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris Stapleton), and “Good Things” and “Steal My Love” (Dan + Shay).