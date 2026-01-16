Watch Jon Bon Jovi Deliver a Vintage “Livin’ on a Prayer” at Tiger Woods’ 50th Birthday Party

On Wednesday night, famed professional golfer Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, celebrated his 50th birthday with a special event at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Throughout his career on the course, Woods won five masters tournaments and four PGA championships. Often considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods entered the World Golf Hall of Fame. But at his birthday bash, the spotlight wasn’t on Woods as Jon Bon Jovi took the stage to celebrate the golf legend.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the birthday party went late into the night, around 7:00 p.m., the 300 VIP guests turned their attention to the stage when Bon Jovi walked to the mic. Having shared a friendship with Woods over the years, the singer honored his friend with a special performance of “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Jon Bon Jovi performing 'Livin' on a Prayer' at Tiger Woods' 50th birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/AHpoB2CrAO — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) January 16, 2026

Although the event was heavily guarded by the Secret Service, thanks to Donald Trump Jr.’s fromer wife, Vanessa, one guest caught Bon Jovi’s performance. Bon Jovi not only performed the 1986 classic but also hits like “Lost Highway”, “You Give Love a Bad Name”, and “It’s My Life.”

[RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Shared His First Contract From 1980 and My, How Times Have Changed (And Not Changed)]

Jon Bon Jovi Helps Tiger Woods Raise Funds For Charity

After his performance, Bon Jovi addressed the crowd, sharing his history with Woods. “I’ve done a lot of big fundraisers with Tiger, even in people’s homes and we’re really, really happy to be here tonight.”

Aside from the night celebrating Woods and his 50th birthday, the event was used as a fundraiser. Although the total amount raised remained a mystery, the foundation received a massive donation from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Discussing his motivation behind the $20 million donation, the Home Depot founder said, “’I have immense respect and admiration for Tiger, not only for his legendary career, but for the way he continues to lead with purpose off the course.”

Blank considered it a privilege to know and support Woods over the years. “It’s truly an honor to partner with someone who believes so deeply in the power of education and community.”

As for the rest of the evening, guests enjoyed a plethora of food that included sushi, crab cakes, cheeseburgers, steak, chicken fajitas, french fries, and milkshakes. But the real treat came at the end of the night. While it was a birthday party for Woods, each guest received a black box containing a fragrance inside.

With Bon Jovi echoing in the background and generosity on full display, Woods’ 50th birthday proved to be a celebration worthy of a legend.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)