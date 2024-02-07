Willie Nelson Remembers Toby Keith with Throwback Performance Video of “Beer for My Horses”

With the passing of country singer and songwriter Toby Keith this week, celebrities, friends, and fans have taken to social media to post tributes to the late, great star. Willie Nelson is one such celebrity friend. He posted a throwback video to Twitter/X of himself and Toby Keith performing their duet “Beer for My Horses” at Nelson’s 70th birthday celebration.

“I’ve had a lot of fun singing with Toby. He’s one of us…” the caption read. The video is of one of their numerous live performances together. Along with Nelson, other country stars have paid their respects to Keith and shared memories of him. Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, and Carrie Underwood have all posted tributes on social media.

“We’re going to miss him so much, not only as a friend but a fellow performer and person in the music business and from Oklahoma,” said McEntire in a recent interview with People. “But he doesn’t have to fight anymore, and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore. I hope one day to get to see him up in Heaven.”

Carrie Underwood posted a photo of herself with Keith on Instagram. She said in the caption, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and More Memorialize Toby Keith in Song, Memory, and On Social Media

Dolly Parton also took to social media to pay her respects. “It’s always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on.”

Darius Rucker took a more musical approach to his tribute. He performed a special rendition of Keith’s hit “God Love Her” while at the Grand Ole Opry. The cover was luckily caught on camera and posted on social media.

Additionally, Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Blake Shelton paid their respects, with Shelton sharing some heartfelt words for his late friend. He wrote on social media, “Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith.”

Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic