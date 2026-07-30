Jon Bon Jovi’s 22-Year-Old Son Opens Up About Pursuing Music

Romeo Bongiovi is opening up about his passion for music. In an interview with Dory Jackson, Jon Bon Jovi’s 22-year-old son recalled how touring colleges as a teen set him on his current path.

“I remember touring [the University of] Miami and seeing the campuses and being like, ‘OK, this is for me,’” the singer, who graduated from the school’s Frost School of Music in May, said. “That was like the nail on the coffin. I was 16 and I knew that, ‘OK, music is what you want to do, because for the first time you really feel at home here.’”

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While outsiders may think that pursuing music was a foregone conclusion for someone with Bongiovi’s pedigree, it wasn’t always a sure thing to him. In fact, he admitted that studying music in college was initially “scary.”

“I didn’t know how to compose anything,” he said. “I just knew that I liked music, and I knew that I loved performing and I knew that I loved writing.”

While at school, Bongiovi met many people, including one of the guys he went on to co-found his band, Lawn, with. In retrospect, that made him believe that he decided to go down the right path.

“For the longest time in middle school, when I knew I wanted to do music, I was like, ‘Man, but if you go to a college for music, you’re a total poser,’” Bongiovi recalled. “I know that middle-school-me would probably call current-day-me a giant poser. But he was 12, so what does he know.”

Lawn, which Bongiovi performs in alongside Daniel Coppola and Cliff Dobson, released their debut EP, House Party Hero, in April 2025.

Jon Bon Jovi Praises His Son’s Band

Bongiovi’s famous dad is a fan of his work. However, Bon Jovi admittedly wasn’t initially sold on the band’s name.

“I tried to convince him to change the name. He proved me wrong because he said, ‘Look at Mannequin Pussy, look at Beaches, look at Geese,’” Bon Jovi recalled during an appearance on Artist Friendly with Joel Madden. “I’m going down this list of names that are just different, but music that sounds f**king great.”

“I love it,” he added. “I was so pleased that 18, 19, 20, 21 year old guys are telling me about rock music, that it exists. It’s beyond exists. It’s great.”

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