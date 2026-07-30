Most Successful Country Album Ever? Morgan Wallen’s Latest Feat Strengthens the Case

In an industry where networking has become a necessity, Morgan Wallen took a different approach. Not a fan of award shows or interviews, the singer kept a safe distance from the headlines. But even Wallen couldn’t hide from the massive success of his latest album, I’m the Problem. Although Wallen might consider himself the problem, the country star was recently credited with setting the record for the most No. 1 radio hits from a single album.

At the time of its release, I’m the Problem had no problem climbing the charts. It didn’t just climb the charts – it dominated them. Looking at the numbers, the album clenched the No. 1 position on the US Top Country Albums chart and the US Billboard 200. That was just the start of the success that would follow Wallen.

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Kicking off a tour to support the album, Wallen sold out stadiums, arenas, and venues across the United States. Only knowing how to record hit songs and set records, his latest achievement came thanks to his song “Don’t We.” It topped the Country Airplay chart, becoming the seventh song from I’m the Problem to reach No. 1 and giving Wallen the record for the most No. 1 radio hits from a single album.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Morgan Wallen Crosses Milestone Thanks To “Don’t We”

For those wondering, the full list of songs that helped Wallen cross the milestone included “Lies, Lies, Lies,” “Love Somebody,” “Just In Case,” “I Got Better,” “20 Cigarettes,” “I’m The Problem,” and “Don’t We.”

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Wallen found himself in elite company as he now stood alongside Katy Perry, Luke Combs, and Luke Bryan. Looking at the Most Airplay No. 1 hits:

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen (7)

Lies Lies Lies”

“Love Somebody”

“I’m The Problem”

“Just In Case”

“I Got Better”

“20 Cigarettes”

“Don’t We”

Teenage Dream: The Complete Collection – Katy Perry (7)

“California Gurls” (feat. Snoop Dogg)

“Teenage Dream”

“Firework”

“E.T.” (feat. Kanye West)

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)”

“The One That Got Away”

“Wide Awake” *

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – Luke Combs (7)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart”

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

“Does to Me” (feat. Eric Church)

“Lovin’ on You”

“Better Together”

“Forever After All” *

“Cold As You” *

Kill The Lights – Luke Bryan (6)

“Kick the Dust Up”

“Stript It Down”

“Home Alone Tonight” (feat. Karen Fairchild)

“Move”

“Fast”

And rounding out the Top 5 was none other than Wallen again for his 2023 album One Thing At A Time.

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen (6)

“You Proof”

“Thought You Should Know”

“Last Night”

“Man Made a Bar” (feat. Eric Church)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me”

“Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST)

With I’m the Problem continuing to produce chart-topping singles, Wallen rewrote the record books once again. And with the hitmaker just turning 33, he had no interest in stopping just yet.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)