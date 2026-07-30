Folk Legend Linda Perhacs Found Safely After Friends Reported Her Missing

A legend among folk music, Linda Perhacs caused a great deal of concern recently when friends and family couldn’t locate the singer. Reaching out to fans for help, they also contacted the police, filing a missing person’s report. According to reports, Perhacs has suffered from dementia and was being monitored in a residential care facility. But after leaving the facility with a legal guardian, those closest to her lost contact, leading to the police being involved. And thankfully, Perhacs’ former manager Laurel Stearns shared a wonderful update.

Releasing a statement, Stearns revealed that Perhacs had been located and was being cared for. “We are grateful to share that singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs has been located and is safe. After a period of concern during which friends, collaborators, and members of the music community were unable to establish contact with Linda and had filed police reports accordingly. Law enforcement has just confirmed that she has been found and is safe.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs That Will Make You Miss Old Friends]

Fans Rally Together To Locate Linda Perhacs

While thankful for the assistance from law enforcement, Stearns admitted that nothing compared to the outpouring of support from the music community. “The overwhelming response from fans, fellow musicians, journalists and the broader creative community has been a powerful reminder of the profound impact of Linda’s music.”

The statement urged fans to give Perhacs privacy as she settled into a new care facility. Posting an update on the singer’s Instagram, it read, “Linda Perhacs is safe and in a new care facility. Thank you all for your messages and thoughts. The community really came together to ensure Linda’s well-being! We will share any further updates as they become available.”

With Perhacs battling dementia, fans knew how dangerous the situation could become if not found. The overwhelming response served as a testament to the lasting impact she made on folk music and the countless lives she inspired throughout her career.

The news of Perhacs being found safe brought relief to fans. Now, supporters hoped she could enjoy peace and comfort surrounded by those caring for her.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)