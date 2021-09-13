Joni Mitchell Signs Deal with New Publisher Reservoir Media

Joni Mitchell has a signed a deal with Reservoir Media, which will oversee her nearly 60-year career.

Under the new deal, the Canadian artist’s complete catalog, including platinum-certified Ladies of the Canyon (1970), which birthed songs like “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock,” along with her sixth album Court and Spark (1974)—“Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris”—will be represented by Reservoir.

Mitchell’s most celebrated album, Blue, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of an EP of outtakes and demos, including five unreleased recordings from the original sessions of the album.

In a career spanning 19 albums, nine Grammy Awards, including a 2002 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Mitchell was also the first woman to receive the Les Paul Award in 2020 and is scheduled to receive a 2021 Kennedy Center Honor later this year.



“I’m looking forward to working with Reservoir,” said Mitchell in a statement.

Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO and founder, Reservoir Media, added, “I am so proud to welcome Joni Mitchell to our Reservoir family. Joni is a musical pioneer and a once-in-a-lifetime creator, and we look forward to safeguarding her catalog and championing her legacy.”