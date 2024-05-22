Oasis Makes Mysterious Social Media Post, Fans Wonder if the Infamously Volatile Band Is Getting Back Together

The official Instagram page for the band Oasis has made a few cryptic posts lately—one on Stories and the other on the grid. Fans are left wondering if the band is actually getting back together this time, or if this is another tease that will end in disappointment.

Allegedly, the infamous feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher is still going strong. They were seen at the Manchester City game this past weekend, although they sat separately. There are occasionally rumors that the two have made up and the band is getting back together, but Liam and Noel are constantly quick to shut these rumors down. Now, the band’s official social media is fueling more rumors.

The Instagram story post featured Oasis’ logo in a short clip and nothing else. The video on the grid featured an arial shot of a house on a lake, a boat driving across the water toward the dock, and what sounds like rough rehearsal audio.

Fans in the comments went ballistic. “They’re back together?!” someone commented immediately. In the replies, fans were quick to speculate. “No. it’s gonna be a definitely maybe reissue. They are never getting back together,” another fan replied, to which the original poster wrote, “yeah, I realised that a few seconds later when I remembered the house in the picture.”

Oasis Fans Wonder if the Band is Getting Back Together, Wildly Speculating and Drawing Interesting Connections

While the above commenters are speculating that the house in the video is the same one where the band posed for the cover of Definitely Maybe, their 1994 debut, it turns out that it’s not the same house at all. The album cover house was located in Didsbury, Manchester, and previously owned by Oasis’ guitarist Bonehead. The house in the video is on a lake, and some sleuthing revealed the real location.

According to fans and some clever Google searching, the house is actually Sawmills Studio, located on the River Fowey in Cornwall. The recording studio was founded by producer Tony Cox in 1974, and is where Oasis recorded Definitely Maybe.

Going by this discovery—and the fact that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe—fans came to the conclusion that this announcement is most likely for an album remaster and re-release. Fans were disappointed, but relatively unsurprised.

One fan quoted The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in the comments, writing, “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” which Healy said in an interview last February. However, fans have seemingly gotten used to being involved with a band that is never getting back together, and are resigned to their fate.

