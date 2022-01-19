Dolly Parton Celebrates 76th Birthday with Ice Cream, Shares Bonus Track Off Upcoming Album

To celebrate Dolly Parton’s 76th year on earth, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is relaunching its signature Dolly flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and an exclusive extended version of Parton’s new album, Run, Rose, Run, a companion to the upcoming novel she co-authored with James Patterson, out March 7.

Fans who pre-order Parton’s upcoming, 12-track album, Run Rose Run, out March 4, on the jenis.com for $8 will get an exclusive 13th song, “Rose of My Heart,” originally a bonus track on Parton’s 2008 album Backwoods Barbie.

In addition to the new music, Jeni’s has relaunched the limited edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce, inspired by the “Queen of Country” and first launched in April of 2021 shortly after Parton’s 75th birthday.

Proceeds from the sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, inspired by her father’s inability to read. To date, the organization has given nearly 173 million free books to kids ages 5 and younger in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland.

Born Jan. 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, the eight-time Grammy winner continues to run her Dollywood theme park, in addition to Imagination Library and other philanthropic endeavors.

Parton recently released new singles “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” off her upcoming 48th album Run Rose Run.

“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” said Parton in a statement. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”