Judge Tosses Out KISS Guitar Tech Death Lawsuit Two Months After Reaching Settlement

Two years after the family of a longtime KISS guitar tech launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the band, a judge has dismissed the entire case.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rolling Stone reports that the family of Fran Stueber previously filed a notice of “conditional settlement” involving the band and concert promoter Live Nation. Stueber died of SARS-CoV-2 while quarantining on the band’s End of the Road World Tour in 2021.

The court tossed out the action Wednesday, Nov. 5, just two days before a scheduled hearing to check on the status of the settlement. Stueber’s widow, Catherine, and lawyers on both sides did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment Thursday.

[RELATED: KISS Settles Lawsuit with Former Crew Member After Judge Warns He Could Win a “Big Pot of Money”]

Francis Stueber, 53, had worked as KISS co-founder Paul Stanley’s guitar tech for 20 years at the time of his death on Oct. 17, 2021. Stanley paid tribute to his “dear friend” in a tribute post on X/Twitter.

“Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much,” wrote the rhythm guitarist, 73. “My family loved him as did I… I’m numb.”

My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I’m numb. pic.twitter.com/RvwUGpFt0X — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2021

Guitar Tech’s Family Accused KISS of Negligence in His Death

Catherine Stueber, along with several members of her family, named KISS founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, their longtime manager Doc McGhee, the tour’s promoter Live Nation, and hotel chain Marriott International as defendants in the original lawsuit, filed in October 2023 in Los Angeles.

In the suit, Stueber’s family blamed his death on the band’s lack of sufficient SARS-CoV-2 protocols, which they say led to an outbreak among band members and tour personnel. They further alleged that the band “abandoned” Stueber at the Four Points Hotel By Sheraton in Detroit to quarantine after testing positive.

According to the filing, manager Doc McGhee never sent a medical professional to check on Stueber at his hotel despite promises to do so.

A 2021 Rolling Stone investigation laid out claims from KISS roadies who said that the band’s lax policies contributed to Stueber’s death. The band denied this, telling Rolling Stone that their safety procedures “met, but most often exceeded, federal, state, and local guidelines.”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images