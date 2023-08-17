Kellie Pickler Releases Statement on Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Videos by American Songwriter

Kellie Pickler is speaking out for the first time since the death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs. On Thursday (August 17), Pickler issued a statement to People regarding her husband’s death in February 2023. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'” she begins. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The singer says that she plans to do a private memorial service for her late husband in fall 2023 stating, “That is what Kyle would have wanted.”

Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” she continued. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

[RELATED: Nashville Music Community Remembers Kyle Jacobs]

Jacobs passed away at the age of 49 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an autopsy confirmed. The couple was together for more than 15 years. They got engaged in June 2010 and wed in January 2011. Jacobs was a hit songwriter and producer based in Nashville. He produced several of Lee Brice’s albums, including the chart-topping I Don’t Dance in 2014. Jacobs was also the co-writer behind such hits as Garth Brooks’ No. 1 “More Than a Memory” which he wrote with Brice, and “8th World Wonder” by Kimberly Locke.

“He was, without a doubt, one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner,” Brice said in a statement following Jacobs’ death. “I am eternally grateful for having him in mine. I’ll keep Kellie, his family and everyone who was touched by him close to my heart. I’ll miss you til we meet again..I love you, brother.”

“Kyle Jacobs was one of those amazing creative talents who understood all genres of music,” Mike Curb, founder of Curb Records and Curb | Word Chairman Mike Curb where Jacobs was signed to a publishing deal, previously said to American Songwriter in a statement. “Most importantly, Kyle was part of our Curb | Word family and an inspiration to all of us.”

Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic