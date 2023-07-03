Jung Kook’s ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ Now Available on All Major Streaming Platforms

Jung Kook of BTS fame has just made two singles available on major streaming platforms for the first time. The songs were initially released on Soundcloud and Youtube, but never on major streamers until now.

Last year’s “Still With You” and 2020’s “My You” have been released on all major streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify as part of BTS’s Festa celebrations, which the band partakes in yearly. Also as part of Festa Celebrations, Jung Kook will be releasing his new single “Seven” on July 14.

BIGHIT Music has recently described Jung Kook’s “Seven” as exhibiting “the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.” It was also called an “invigorating summer song,” and the label also revealed that Jung Kook has “many other activities to come.”

Since BTS has been on a bit of a hold after several of its members are away on mandatory military service, Jung Kook has begun beginning his own solo career of sorts. As a solo artist, Jung Kook has released collaborations with Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi and Charlie Puth. He also released a song called “Stay Alive” for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack. As a collective, BTS just dropped the single “Take Two” on June 9 in celebration of the band’s 10th anniversary.

During an interview with Weverse Magazine, Jung Kook was asked what singing meant to him. He replied, “As far as singing goes, I want my name to become a shorthand for it. A shorthand for singing. I want to receive a lot of recognition and hopefully be able to hear my own singing and think, Wow, I’m really, really good. In other words, I want to be able to sing really well and feel comfortable doing so.

“I can’t feel that way every time I sing, but … I just want to be good,” Junk Kook added. “Now that I’m a singer and have appeared on so many different stages, there’s times I do such a good job up there that it gives me goosebumps, and with those experiences piling up, I keep thinking, How freeing and fun would it be to get up on stage and be able to sing the perfect song? Completely worry free, just like in my imagination.”

(Photo Credit: Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)